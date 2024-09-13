Kristina Joksimovic, a finalist in the Miss Switzerland contest, was allegedly strangled to death by her husband. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by the New York Post, local authorities reported that Kristina Joksimovic's husband, identified in reports as Thomas, 41, was arrested the day after a third party found her dismembered body.

Investigators established that she had been strangled prior to her death. Court records indicate that Thomas confessed to the murder, asserting he acted in self-defence after Kristina allegedly attacked him with a knife. However, a forensic report contradicts this claim, showing evidence that the former beauty queen was strangled, the report said.

The report said, the gruesome nature of the incident came to light as it was revealed that Joksimovic's body was allegedly dismembered in the couple's laundry room using a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears. Her remains were then allegedly "pureed" using a hand blender before being dissolved in a chemical solution, according to local news outlet Blick.

Thomas reportedly admitted to dismembering Kristina's body in a panic after the murder.

Investigators noted that he demonstrated a "conspicuously high level of criminal energy, lack of empathy, and cold-bloodedness" in his attempts to conceal the crime.

Kristina, of Serbian descent, gained prominence in 2003 by winning the Miss Northwest Switzerland pageant. She became a finalist in the Miss Switzerland competition in 2008 and later mentored aspiring models, including Lorena Santen, Miss Switzerland 2023, who expressed, "We will miss you so much."