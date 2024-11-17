Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Miss Universe 2024: Denmark bags title for the first time, Victoria Kjaer crowned winner

Livemint , Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

Miss Universe 2024: Victoria Kjaer from Denmark won the title, making history for her country. The runner-ups included contestants from Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand, and Venezuela, with 125 participants in total.

Miss Universe 2024: Denmark emerged victorious for the first time in the beauty pageant after Victoria Kjaer was declared the winner.

Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand, Venezuela were declared the runner-ups. 2024 had 125 contestants fighting to win the coveted title, the largest number till date.

(more to come…)

