Miss Universe 2024: Victoria Kjaer from Denmark won the title, making history for her country. The runner-ups included contestants from Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand, and Venezuela, with 125 participants in total.
Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand, Venezuela were declared the runner-ups. 2024 had 125 contestants fighting to win the coveted title, the largest number till date.