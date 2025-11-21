Miss Universe 2025: Mexico's Fatima Bosch crowned winner, India's Manika Vishwakarma misses top 12 spot

Fatima Bosch of Mexico has been officially crowned the Miss Universe 2025.

The 25-year-old, a fan favourite, had staged a walkout in her evening gown and heels early in the pageant after being berated by a Thai pageant director.

Fatima was crowned by last year’s winner Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark.

A visibly emotional Fatima was overwhelmed with joy as she was being crowned as Miss Universe. A teary-eyed Fatima was cheered up by her fellow beauty queens in a heartwarming moment.

Miss Universe: The Runner-ups 1st runner-up: Thailand’s Praveenar Singh

2nd runner-up: Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali

3rd runner-up: Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo

4th runner-up: Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yacé Miss Universe 2025: Finale question Miss Universe finalists were asked several questions, including which global issue they would address in front of the United Nations General Assembly and how they would utilise the Miss Universe platform to empower young girls.

Fatima Bosch's answer to finale question that helped her win the crown “Believe in the power of your authenticity,” Fatima Bosch said. “Your dreams matter, your heart matters. Never let anyone make you doubt your worth.”

Her answer was in line with the Miss Universe theme of the year, ‘The Power of Love,’ which aimed to promote global unity, empowerment, and love.

Fatima Bosch controversy During the initial days of the pageant, Fatima Bosch was reportedly lambasted by Miss Universe host Nawat Itsaragrisil, who, during a livestream of the event, singled her out and called her a “dumbhead”.

The episode reportedly occurred due to a dispute over Bosch's failure to post promotional content on her social media. Nawat has denied using the term, but had called for security to intervene.

The besashed Fatima staged a walkout flanked by Miss Iraq. “What your director did is not respectful: he called me dumb,” she said. “The world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice.”

India at Miss Universe 2025 Manika Vishwakarma was representing India at the global beauty pageant.

She managed to advance as far as the Top 15 in the contest, until after the swimsuit round. Manika wore a white monokini for the round.

However, Manika was unable to make it to the Top 12 of Miss Universe 2025.

India last won the Miss Universe crown in 2021, by Harnaaz Sandhu. It was first won by Sushmita Sen in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000.