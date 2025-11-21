Miss Universe 2025: The winning answer that helped Mexico’s Fátima Bosch claim the crown

Miss Universe 2025 turned into a landmark moment for Mexico as Fátima Bosch clinched the coveted crown after a finale packed with powerful speeches, emotional highlights and tough competition. Held in Thailand, the 74th edition of the global pageant saw 120 contestants vying for one of the most prestigious titles in the world.

For Indian viewers, the morning brought mixed results. India’s Manika Vishwakarma impressed early on by entering the Top 30 but exited after the Top 12 round, extending India’s wait for another Miss Universe win. The final lineup included contestants from Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, China, the Philippines, Thailand, Malta and Côte d’Ivoire, with Thailand’s Praveenar Singh finishing as first runner-up.

The Final Question That Decided the Miss Universe 2025 Crown In the final round, all remaining contestants faced the same question, with headphones ensuring they could not hear one another’s responses. The question was simple yet high-impact:

“If you win the title of Miss Universe 2025 tonight, how would you use this platform to empower young girls?”

The answer from Mexico would ultimately define the night.

Fátima Bosch’s Winning Answer Responding with clarity and conviction, Fátima Bosch said:

“Believe in the power of your authenticity. Believe in yourself, your dreams and your heart, and never let anyone make you doubt your worth, because you are worth everything and you are powerful and your voice needs to be heard.”

Her message of self-belief and inner strength resonated deeply with the judges and the audience, helping secure her victory. In that brief but impactful moment, Bosch turned the Miss Universe stage into a call for young women everywhere to value their identity and voice.

Miss Universe 2025 Final Results Winner: Fátima Bosch (Mexico)

1st Runner-up: Praveenar Singh (Thailand)

2nd Runner-up: Stephany Abasali (Venezuela)

3rd Runner-up: Ma Ahtisa Manalo (Philippines)

4th Runner-up: Olivia Yace (Côte d’Ivoire)

India: Manika Vishwakarma – Top 12 A Grand Finale Filled With Performances And Advocacy The Thailand finale featured dazzling performances, emotional moments and strong advocacy-driven speeches from the finalists. Reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig made her final walk before handing over the crown. Indian badminton icon Saina Nehwal was part of the judging panel, giving Indian audiences an added point of connection.

With Puerto Rico announced as the next host country, attention now shifts to how Bosch will use her year-long reign to amplify conversations around empowerment—and how future contestants will build on the momentum.

What Fátima Bosch’s Win Means For Mexico, Bosch’s victory marks a major triumph and reinforces the country’s strong presence on the global pageant stage. Her message—centered on authenticity, courage and self-worth—has already struck a chord worldwide.