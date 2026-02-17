Miss Universe Fatima Bosch drops to her knees on parade float during Ecuador appearance | Video

Miss Universe Fatima Bosch caused panic after she briefly dropped to her knees while appearing on a parade float at a festival in Ecuador. Footage of the incident quickly spread across social media.

The moment took place on Sunday, 15 February, during the Fruit and Flower Festival in Ambato. Bosch was standing on a float decorated with flowers, waving to crowds, when she appeared to steady herself on a railing before lowering herself to her knees in her mint-coloured gown.

Videos shared online show spectators reacting in shock, with some heard gasping. A woman climbed onto the float to help her. Bosch remained conscious and was seen speaking to those assisting her.

In a statement to People magazine, Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness after several hours of outdoor participation” during the parade.

"As a precaution, she was immediately assisted by her team and local medical personnel on site," Martinez said. "She remained conscious, was evaluated promptly, and recovered quickly. Out of an abundance of care, her schedule was adjusted to allow for appropriate rest and hydration. She is feeling well and expressed her sincere appreciation for the warmth and hospitality she received in Ecuador,” he added.

Martínez also noted that Bosch is currently travelling as part of her official international tour, which includes cultural, humanitarian and community engagements in several countries. He said the organisation works closely with local teams to safeguard the health and wellbeing of its titleholders.

Bosch represented Mexico at the global competition and was crowned in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 21.

Earlier controversy during pageant season Earlier in the pageant season, she had faced controversy at a pre-event in Thailand. During a livestream, pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil criticised her for allegedly declining to take part in a promotional photoshoot, claiming she was not fulfilling her duty to “promote the host country”.

Bosch rejected the accusation, but Itsaragrisil continued to criticise her, leading several contestants to leave the stage in solidarity.

Speaking later on The Lead with Jake Tapper, Bosch said she had been focused in the moment and initially worried her actions might affect Mexico’s standing in the competition. However, she maintained that her decision reflected her principles.