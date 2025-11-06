Miss Universe official calls Miss Mexico ‘dumbhead’, contestants walk out; executive breaks down, apologises: Video

A high-voltage drama ensued as several Miss Universe contestants walked out of a sashing ceremony on Wednesday after an official from the host nation, Thailand, publicly insulted Miss Mexico in a tense confrontation.

The incident happened on November 4, just as the ceremonial sashing of candidates was about to begin on Tuesday, reported Philstar Global.

What exactly happened? A video circulating on social media showed Miss Universe Thailand National Director Nawat Itsaragrisil yelling at Miss Universe Mexico, Fátima Bosch. The incident was captured during a Facebook livestream.

Nawat Itsaragrisil is a Thai businessman and executive director of the Miss Universe Organisation.

Itsaragrisil first called Miss Mexico and then said, “…If you follow the order from your national director, you are a dumbhead.”

He even called security on her when she tried to speak up.

Miss Mexico reacted to Itsaragrisil's statement, saying, “I'm here representing the country, and it's not my fault that you have problems with my organisation.”

When Itsaragrisil allegedly asked why Bosch was still standing up after he dismissed her, she responded, "Because I have a voice,” adding, “You are not respecting me as a woman.”

According to the Washington Post, Fátima Bosch had allegedly missed a sponsored photoshoot. She allegedly followed the advice of her country’s directors rather than the pageant’s rules.

Taking to TikTok, Bosch criticised the MGI president’s behaviour: “What your director just did is not respectful. He called me dumb because he has problems with the organisation. That’s not fair because I do everything OK. I don’t mess with anyone. I try to be kind. The world needs to see this because we are empowered women, and this is a platform for our voice. No one can shut our voice.”

Her comments quickly went viral, earning praise for her composure and courage to speak up.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum commended Bosch for calling out the official’s “aggression.”

What happened next? After the heated conversation, all the Miss Universe contestants staged a walkout. “Stop. Stop! Sit down. If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down,” Nawat can be heard sharply saying.

Shortly afterwards, Bosch exited the venue, followed by several contestants supporting her. In a follow-up clip, Nawat appeared to double down, inviting everyone back “except Mexico,” claiming that “she’s talking too much.”

Itsaragrisil later held a press conference to apologise, appearing visibly moved as he spoke of the event’s impact.

He denied calling Bosch a “dumbhead" and instead claimed his words referred to the damage he believed had been caused. “I want to apologise to everyone. I had no idea how big this issue would become," he said, wiping away tears.

Miss Universe Organization responds In response to the incident which quickly became viral, pageant president Raúl Rocha announced sanctions against Itsaragrisil, including restricting and nearly excluding him from events at the 74th Miss Universe pageant.

The decision was communicated on Tuesday through a video posted on Miss Universe’s social media platforms, where Rocha, speaking in Spanish with English subtitles, made his position clear.