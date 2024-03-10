Krystyna Pyszkova, hailing from the Czech Republic, clinched the coveted title of Miss World in the 71st edition of the esteemed pageant. Speaking passionately about her triumph, Krystyna expressed profound gratitude, stating that her journey to this victory had been a long and dedicated one.

"Words can't express how thrilled I am to stand here today and share my emotions. This has been a dream I've pursued tirelessly for so long," she remarked while addressing the media.

Emphasizing her commitment to her purpose project, Krystyna highlighted its significance as a lifelong mission, expressing confidence that the Miss World platform would enable her to raise awareness and extend aid to numerous disadvantaged children.

The crowning moment unfolded amidst a grand ceremony attended by luminaries from the world of showbiz, including Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Mukesh Ambani, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, and actress Rubina Dilaik, with Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska from Poland conferring the crown upon Krystyna.

Competing against representatives from over 110 nations, Krystyna emerged victorious, with Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon securing the position of first runner-up.

Krystyna, currently pursuing a law degree at Charles University in Prague, dedicates her time to volunteer work at the Sonta Foundation in Tanzania, where she imparts English education to underprivileged children. Her interests in music are evident, having spent nine years honing her skills at an art academy.

The official Instagram account of Miss World announced Krystyna's win with a celebratory photo, welcoming her into the Miss World family and extending congratulations.

The Jio World Convention Centre in BKC hosted the pageant, featuring a panel of distinguished judges. Among them were film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, news personality Rajat Sharma, social worker Amruta Fadnavis, Vineet Jain, MD of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited, Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization, Jamil Saidi, Strategic Partner & Host - Miss World India, and three former Miss Worlds, including India's Manushi Chhillar.

The event was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young, with electrifying performances by Shaan, Tony Kakkar, and Neha Kakkar adding to the spectacle.

