Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic wins the crown, says ‘something I was working on for so long’
Krystyna Pyszkova received her crown from Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, during a magnificent ceremony graced by renowned figures from the world of entertainment, including Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Mukesh Ambani, Bigg Boss 17 winners.
Krystyna Pyszkova, hailing from the Czech Republic, clinched the coveted title of Miss World in the 71st edition of the esteemed pageant. Speaking passionately about her triumph, Krystyna expressed profound gratitude, stating that her journey to this victory had been a long and dedicated one.