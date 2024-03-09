The star-studded Miss World 2024 pageant began at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday. India is hosting the global event after 28 years during which Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska will crown her successor at the grand event. The event will be hosted by popular Indian filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young. Mumbai-based supermodel Sini Shetty is representing India at the Miss World 2024 pageant.

The superstars have started arriving at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai for the grand ceremony of the Miss World 2024 pageant. Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska donned an exquisite, transparent gown specifically chosen for the event and adorned it with the prestigious Miss World crown.

View Full Image Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska arrives at Jio Convention Centre Mumbai for the Miss World 2024 event (Hindustan Times )

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

