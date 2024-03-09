Miss World 2024: Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde on red carpet as Miss World 2024 pageant begin in Mumbai | See Pics
Miss World 2024: The event will be hosted by popular Indian filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young
The star-studded Miss World 2024 pageant began at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday. India is hosting the global event after 28 years during which Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska will crown her successor at the grand event. The event will be hosted by popular Indian filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young. Mumbai-based supermodel Sini Shetty is representing India at the Miss World 2024 pageant.