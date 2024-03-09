Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Miss World 2024: Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde on red carpet as Miss World 2024 pageant begin in Mumbai | See Pics

Miss World 2024: Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde on red carpet as Miss World 2024 pageant begin in Mumbai | See Pics

Written By Devesh Kumar

  • Miss World 2024: The event will be hosted by popular Indian filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young

Miss world 2024: Contestants of the 71st Miss World pageant pose for photos during celebrations of International Women's Day at Jio Convention Centre, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI03_07_2024_000162B)

The star-studded Miss World 2024 pageant began at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday. India is hosting the global event after 28 years during which Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska will crown her successor at the grand event. The event will be hosted by popular Indian filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young. Mumbai-based supermodel Sini Shetty is representing India at the Miss World 2024 pageant.

The superstars have started arriving at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai for the grand ceremony of the Miss World 2024 pageant. Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska donned an exquisite, transparent gown specifically chosen for the event and adorned it with the prestigious Miss World crown.

Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska arrives at Jio Convention Centre Mumbai for the Miss World 2024 event

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.