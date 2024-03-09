Miss World 2024: The 71st Miss World competition at the Jio World Convention Centre is all set to begin in Mumbai on Saturday, March 9. India is represented by 22-year-old Sini Shetty. The beauty pageant is taing place in India after more than two decades. In past, the competition has been won by several ladies from India, including Reita Faria Powell, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Hayden, Manushi Chhillar, etc.

