Missed Aurora magic? Northern Lights likely to be visible again, NASA confirms fresh solar storm this week
The fresh solar storm forecast has increased the possibility of seeing more aurora across various parts of the globe
Days after a strong geomagnetic storm hit Earth, the space scientists are mulling over the possibility of another one this week. As per the United States- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there is a 60% chance that one more solar storm may hit Earth on Tuesday or even Wednesday (less chance). The fresh forecast has increased the possibility of seeing more aurora across various parts of the globe.