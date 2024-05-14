Days after a strong geomagnetic storm hit Earth, the space scientists are mulling over the possibility of another one this week. As per the United States- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there is a 60% chance that one more solar storm may hit Earth on Tuesday or even Wednesday (less chance). The fresh forecast has increased the possibility of seeing more aurora across various parts of the globe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NASA's social media page, which specifically track activities related to sun confirmed the eruption of solar flare on May 13, with potential to hit earth. “Another one! An M6.6-class solar flare erupted on Monday, May 13. (Not as strong as some of the others we’ve had in the past week, but it sure is pretty!) This week, we’re answering popular questions about solar storms and their impacts on Earth. Stay tuned!," the US's space agency said in a post on X.

Auroras, or the 'northern lights,' are mesmerizing natural light that occurs predominantly in the polar regions. These stunning phenomena occur when charged particles emitted by the sun, known as solar wind, interact with the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Solar Storms and Auroras Geomagnetic or solar storms occur when the sun suddenly releases energy, such as a coronal mass ejection (CME). Charged particles from the sun reach Earth and interact with its magnetic field, potentially disrupting communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio, and satellite operations.

The severity of solar storms is measured on the G-scale, or geomagnetic storm scale. This scale ranges from G1 to G5, with each level representing different levels of geomagnetic activity. For instance, a G1 storm might cause minor fluctuations in power grids, while a G5 storm could lead to widespread power outages and disruptions in satellite communications.

On May 10, Earth was hit by a G5-level solar storm after more than two decades. This intense geomagnetic activity was followed by sightings of auroras in various parts of the world. The connection between these events is that solar storms can cause the Earth's magnetic field to become more active, leading to the increased occurrence of auroras. If more solar storms reach Earth, space enthusiasts can look forward to catching glimpses of these magnificent natural light displays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

