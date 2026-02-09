Missed Bad Bunny's halftime show on Super Bowl 60? Here's where you can watch full performance

Bad Bunny's performance headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl 60 as the Puerto Rican singer scripted history to become the first artist to deliver a fully Spanish-language Super Bowl halftime.

Bad Bunny, whose much-debated performance was joined by Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and Pedro Pascal among others, wrapped up the show with a strong “Together, we are America” message.

Bad Bunny's halftime show on Super Bowl 60 was worth a watch, and for those who couldn't catch it LIVE – here's where you can watch his performance online:

The complete Super Bowl halftime show, including Bad Bunny's performance and highlights are available to stream on Peacock Premium (NBC’s platform).

NFL’s official services like NFL Game Pass also offer a full replay of the show.

In some countries, free viewing options also include services like Channel 5 in the UK or 7plus in Australia. Viewers can also catch the performance on social media, where clips are circulating online. However, full posted replays may appear on YouTube or other video platforms once officially cleared.

More about Bad Bunny's halftime show Featuring pulsating reggaeton beats and cultural pride, Bay Bunny performed his hits from the album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, including DtMF and NUEVAYoL.

Towards the end of the performance, the Puerto Rican singer named all the South American and Caribbean countries while being surrounded by flags of the nations.

He said “God Bless America,” before finishing off his performance with a message: "Together, we are America" written on a football.

“The only thing more powerful than hate is love”, also read a banner behind him.

Who else performed at the Super Bowl 60? Before Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, a pre-kickoff lineup was led by Green Day, energising the crowd with hits like Holiday, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, and American Idiot.

Singer Charlie Puth went onstage for the national anthem. Brandi Carlile delivered America the Beautiful, and Coco Jones performed Lift Every Voice and Sing to warm up the audience.

Donald Trump attacks Bad Bunny Soon after his Super Bowl XL performance, US President Donald Trump heavily criticised the show on Truth Social.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” he wrote.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” Trump said.

“And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.

Bad Bunny clears Instagram account After his iconic Super Bowl 60 halftime performance, fans noticed that the Instagram account of Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is not showing any posts.

He seemingly deleted or changed the privacy settings of his older posts and has also unfollowed everyone on the platform. Bad Bunny's display picture also remains missing.