A social media user missed a 1:30 AM call from a senior colleague about a 6 AM shift. Users on Reddit discussed the unprofessionalism and suggested reporting it or considering job changes due to a toxic work environment.

A social media user, "Vinit-Patil-2002", shared that his senior colleague had called him the previous night at 1:30 AM to inform them about a 6 AM shift. However, the Reddit user missed the call while sleeping, only discovering it at 6 AM when he checked his phone. Feeling concerned about the possible consequences, the user asked if others had experienced something similar.

A user expressed frustration, questioning the professionalism of being asked to join work at 6 AM through a late-night message. The user suggested it should be reported to the project manager in a friendly way.

Another user responded that reporting to the project manager might not be effective in a toxic work environment since the manager could also be part of the issue. The user advised that, if such problems persisted, it might be wise to consider changing projects or the company.

One user has advised “Vinit-Patil-2002" not to worry and suggested that reporting the situation might not be effective in India, where excuses tend to be more accepted.

The user recommends arriving at 9 AM, offering a friendly apology, and explaining that “Vinit-Patil-2002" was asleep when the call came in and only saw the message after waking up.

The social media user found it effective and said, "Good idea. Will be telling same with some buttery words."

A user criticised the lack of respect for boundaries in India's work culture, calling it toxic and implying that the person who called late at night had nothing to do but work. Vinit agreed, expressing similar frustration about the expectation to answer a call at 1:30 AM.

“If you work at a hospital as a cardiac surgeon then it's critical. Otherwise, you know the answer," wrote one Reddit user while another commented, “No half-decent organisation/person expects their employees to pick up call at 2 in the morning."