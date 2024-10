Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh launched his 2024 India Tour in Delhi, delighting fans with concert footage that achieved over 11 million views. He expressed pride in his cultural roots, and the tour will cover 10 cities, ending in Guwahati on December 29.

Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh delighted fans by sharing pictures and videos from the first day of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Early on October 27, the singer-actor took to social media, offering fans a view from inside the energetic concert venue. He shared that he would also perform again in Delhi later that day.

He shared a video with the caption: “Shut Down Shut Down Kara Ta Fer Delhi Waleya Ne (Delhi people have shut it down again) Kal Milde an (See you again) Same Time Same Stadium"

The video, which shows glimpses of his concert, has gone viral and received over 11 million views. In one of the shots, a fan is seen in tears while watching Diljit perform.

“Punjabi aa gaya apne desh…banda kahin bhi jae, kahin bhi show lgga aae, apne desh aakr khushi he hoti hai (The Punjabi is back in his country. No matter where a person goes, whereever they do concerts, being in own country makes one happy)," Diljit says in the video.

Having recently returned to India following successful shows in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Diljit’s performances in Delhi mark the beginning of a 10-city India tour.

After Delhi, his tour will take him to cities such as Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune and Kolkata, with the tour concluding in Guwahati on December 29 with a grand finale.

Diljit Dosanjh holding the tricolour In one photo, Diljit was seen proudly holding the Indian National Flag while standing on stage. Other images showed him performing, alongside shots of the huge crowd filling the stadium.

Diljit referred to his connection with Delhi in the caption, noting that his name, Dosanjhanwala, was written all over the city and suggested that it would take great effort to erase it. This statement reflected a line from one of his popular songs.