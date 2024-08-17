After the techie went missing, his wife had put out a social media post claiming that police were not putting enough effort to trace her missing husband. She had also said she suspects that her husband, the techie, was kidnapped.

A Bengaluru techie, who went missing on 4 August, was found near a mall in Noida on Thursday. He was reportedly coming out of the mall after watching a movie. The North Bengaluru man was brought back to the southern city by the cops on Friday.

After he went missing, his wife had put out a social media post claiming that police were not putting enough effort to trace her missing husband.

During the initial investigation, the police had no clue about the techie's whereabouts because he had switched off his mobile phone. The police also examined numerous CCTV cameras at bus depots, train stations, and the airport, but to no avail.

However, the techie purchased a new sim in Noida and used it on his old phone. This is how the cops were able to trace the missing techie.

According to a Times of India (TOI) report, the investigating officers who met the techie when he came out of the mall said when three officers surrounded him, the techie realised they were cops in civil clothes and asked what was next for him. "We told him we should fly back to the city, and he strongly objected."

Only after some hours could the three officials convince him to fly back. However, the techie specifically told the cops to put him in prison but not send him home to his wife.

“You put me in prison, I will live there…but I won’t return," the techie was quoted as saying. Eventually, the techie agreed when the cops told him that the complaint about the missing person filed by his wife could only be closed in her presence.

In the police statement, the techie shared that his wife harasses and tortures him. He was then sent back home.

“I’m her second husband. When I met her around three years back, she was a divorcee with a daughter aged around 12. I was a bachelor and agreed to marry her. We have an eight-month-old daughter together," he told the police, according to TOI.

“She curtails my freedom," he said, adding that she shouts at him even if a drop of rice or a piece of chapati falls off his plate. "I should dress according to her; I cannot go out alone to enjoy tea."

He also expressed that since his wife had uploaded his videos and pictures online announcing that he was missing, the techie changed his appearance. Apparently, he shaved his head to change his look.