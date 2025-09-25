Missing Durga Puja in Bengal? Top pandals listed in Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru

The moment a Bengali is introduced to people outside Bengal, the first question they’re often asked is about Durga Puja. It’s more than just a festival—it’s a grand celebration, a carnival that every Bengali eagerly awaits. No matter where they are in the world, as soon as the month of Ashwin arrives, excitement about welcoming Maa Durga begins.

For Bengalis, Durga Puja brings thoughts like: “When can we go home?”, “Which new outfits should we buy for pandal hopping?”, “Which new dishes should we try this Puja?” It’s also a chance to reconnect with school and college friends after months or even years apart.

However, many Bengalis living outside the state cannot always make it home due to ticket shortages or work commitments. For those in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, there are alternatives where the spirit of Durga Puja comes alive. Here’s a complete guide to the best celebrations in these cities.

Delhi CR Park (Chittaranjan Park) Often called the "Bengali heart of Delhi," CR Park is the city’s mini Kolkata. From the rhythmic beats of the dhak and the mesmerizing dhunuchi naach to the soulful songs and cultural programs, the pandals here capture the essence of Bengal. And the food stalls? A treat! Traditional fish fry, buttery rolls, rich chingri malai curry, and melt-in-your-mouth sweets await every visitor. CR Park is where Delhiites experience the magic of Kolkata for five unforgettable days.

Other Notable Pandals in Delhi: Kashmere Gate Durga Puja – Established in 1910, one of the city’s oldest pandals known for its traditional decor and cultural programs.

Matri Mandir Samity, Safdarjung Enclave – Celebrating its 53rd year, famous for traditional rituals and cultural performances.

Timarpur & Civil Lines Puja Samiti – Renowned for artistic idols and spiritual performances.

Minto Road Puja Samiti – One of Delhi’s oldest pandals, cherished for its simplicity and authentic Bengali bhog.

Mumbai Balkanji Bari Durga Puja, Santacruz

Hosted by the Mukerji family, this pandal has become a celebrity hotspot, attracting stars like Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

Other Key Celebrations:

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity, Juhu – Known for grand celebrations and cultural programs.

Lokhandwala Durgotsav, Andheri West – A favorite among Bollywood stars, celebrated for vibrant festivities and performances.

Ramakrishna Mission, Khar Road – Famous for spiritual ambiance and traditional rituals.

The Bengal Club, Dadar West – One of Mumbai’s oldest pandals, offering a blend of cultural performances and rituals.

Bengaluru Rajbarir Durgotsav by SEBBA, HSR Layout

Celebrating 300 years of royal Bengali heritage, this pandal features Mysore Palace-style lighting and elaborate decor.

Other Notable Pandals in Bengaluru:

Naari Shakti by Bengaluru Durga Puja Committee, Palace Grounds – Focused on women empowerment, featuring female priests and inclusive celebrations.

Ananda Tandav by GGLCA, Bellandur – Blends Karnataka and Bengali aesthetics; a sustainable Nataraj-themed pandal made from renewable materials.

Symphony in Straw by Utsav Durga Puja Committee, JP Nagar – Showcases biodegradable straw art imported from West Bengal, highlighting environmental consciousness.