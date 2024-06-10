A missing woman was found dead inside a 16-foot-long python's stomach in Indonesia. The mother of four children was found after she went missing for a day

A woman in Indonesia was found dead after a five-metre-long python swallowed her whole in central Indonesia, reported AFP on Saturday. According to the news report, the dead body of the woman was discovered inside the python's stomach after she went missing for more than 12 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

45-year-old Farida was a resident of Kelampang village in South Sulawesi province. The mother of four had gone missing on Thursday night and did not return home. Worried about his wife, Farida's husband and other family members began finding her. Later, the husband found his wife's belongings near the village area. Villagers' suspicion grew more after they found a python with an abnormally large belly. Later, they decided to cut the giant snake's stomach and found Fareda's dead body. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mother-of-four had gone missing Thursday night and failed to return home, forcing a search effort, village head Suardi Rosi told AFP.

A woman has been found dead inside the belly of a snake after it swallowed her whole in central Indonesia, a local official said Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Her husband "found her belongings... which made him suspicious. The villagers then searched the area. They soon spotted a python with a large belly," said Suardi.

“They agreed to cut open the python's stomach. As soon as they did, Farida's head was immediately visible," AFP quoted Suardi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deceased woman's husband expressed regret for not being able to save his wife from the snake. “If I had been with her that day, the snake would not have dared to touch her," ViralPress quoted Fareda's husband Noni, according to Fox News.

Rare incident of Python swallowing the whole human increasing in Indonesia Such incidents of pythons swallowing an adult human are very uncommon and rare. However, there has been a rise in deaths of adults because of this reason in the country over the past few years, reported AFP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2023, residents in Southeast Sulawesi's Tinanggea district killed a giant snake after they found it strangling and eating one of the villagers. A similar incident took place in the country in 2018, when a 54-year-old woman was killed by a giant seven-metre python and was swallowed in Southeast Sulawesi's Muna town. There have been multiple events of villagers going missing who were later found to be swallowed by a python.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!