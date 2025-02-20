US news: Mississippi lieutenant governor Delbert Hosemann collapses on floor of Senate | Watch

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann collapsed in the Senate due to dehydration, prompting a recess. After receiving medical attention, he confirmed he was feeling fine and expressed gratitude towards healthcare professionals and supporters. He had recently proposed a substantial tax cut package.

Updated20 Feb 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Mississippi's Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann collapsed in the state Senate on Wednesday after reportedly becoming dehydrated.

Video footage from the Senate chamber showed Hosemann at the podium, leaning forward before falling to the floor.

Several individuals rushed to assist him, prompting an immediate recess in the Senate. Following the incident, Hosemann released a statement confirming that dehydration was the cause of his collapse.

Health update of Delbert Hosemann

As reported by the Associated Press, Hosemann's office released a statement a short while later saying he was “doing well and in good spirits” and expressing his appreciation for medical staff. The lieutenant governor later issued a statement thanking people for their “kind words and prayers” and explaining that he had been dehydrated but was “feeling fine now.”

“I am grateful for Mississippi’s phenomenal medical professionals and am ready to go back to work tomorrow,” Hosemann said in the statement. "Lesson learned: Stay hydrated.”

Gov. Tate Reeves posted on the social platform X that he and his wife “are praying for Lieutenant Governor Hosemann!” State lawmakers also posted messages of support.

Just a week earlier, on Feb. 12, Hosemann had presented a $326 million tax cut package that he said would cut taxes over the next four years but said it needed to be “sustainable.”

The proposal includes measures to reduce the state income tax and lower the sales tax on groceries, while also suggesting an increase in the gasoline tax to fund road maintenance and infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from AP)

Key Takeaways
  • Dehydration can have serious consequences, even in professional settings.
  • Immediate medical assistance is crucial during health emergencies.
  • Public figures can influence awareness about health and wellness through personal experiences.
First Published:20 Feb 2025, 12:55 PM IST
