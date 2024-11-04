Helena Luke, the first wife of actor Mithun Chakraborty, has died in the US. Known for her brief marriage to Chakraborty and her role in 'Mard,' her death was confirmed by her friend Kalapana Iyer. The cause is unknown, and her final social media post expressed confusion and mixed emotions.

Helena Luke, the first wife of actor Mithun Chakraborty, has passed away in the United States. She was known for her brief marriage to Chakraborty, which lasted just four months before he later married actress Yogita Bali.

Helena, who had acted in films like Mard alongside Amitabh Bachchan, had been away from the spotlight for several years. The news of her death was shared on social media by her close friend, Kalapana Iyer.

Helena Luke's Facebook post before death The cause of Helena's death remains unknown. Her last social media post expressed feelings of confusion and mixed emotions, with her describing her mood as "weird" and "discombobulated." This final post left her friends and fans wondering about her state of mind before her death.

“Feeling weird. Mixed emotions and no clue why.....Discombobulated," she wrote on Facebook hours before passing away.

One of her friends wrote, “We are going to miss you, you bubbly girl. Wish you had called the ambulance last night."

"I wasn't there when you needed someone," wrote another friend.

“Guess she was getting some premonition," assumed another friend.

In an earlier post, Helena wrote, “Why is everyone SO angry? Have we forgotten civility, manners, common courtesy??? Why can’t we just BE??? Look within yourself."

Helena Luke's marriage with Mithun Chakraborty Helena's short-lived marriage to Mithun Chakraborty was something she reflected on with regret. In an old interview with Stardust, she described her marriage to him as a "hazy dream" and wished it had never happened. She also accused the Bollywood actor of having an extra-marital affair with Yogita Bali.

“He was the one who brainwashed me into believing that he was the man for me. Unfortunately, he succeeded," she said in the interview.

"I was the one who walked out on him and asked for a divorce. He may be a star now, but that does not change my plans. I'll never go back to him even if he is the richest guy around. I haven't even asked for alimony. It was a nightmare and it's over," she added.

"What I hate about Mithun is the way he treats his women as publicity props by discussing them and talking about them." Helena said.

As per unverified media reports, Mithun allegedly had an affair with actress Sarika before marrying Helena. He was secretly married to Sridevi for three years while he was still married to Yogita Bali, the reports claim.