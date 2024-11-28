Moana 2 release date in India: When and where to watch Disney’s adventure fantasy? Will it be available on OTT?

Moana 2 has been released globally, with its Indian premiere on November 29. The sequel to the 2016 hit has received positive reviews, and audiences are eagerly awaiting its arrival on OTT platforms

Livemint
Published28 Nov 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Early reviews for Disney’s Moana 2 rave about its stunning animation, fresh characters, and empowering story.
Moana 2 release date in India: The sequel of one of the most celebrated Disney movies, Moana, has been released globally. The animated adventure movie has received a positive response and its Indian audience is keenly waiting for Moana 2 release in the country. The movie is also expected to be available on OTT platforms soon.

When and where to watch Moana 2 in India?

Moana was released globally in 2016. Its sequel was premiered in Hawai on November 21, 2024 and has been released in various countries since then on different dates. In India, the movie is set to be released on Friday, November 29. 

Where to watch Moana 2 in India?

People can visit their nearest movie theatres to enjoy Disney's Moana 2. People can also book Moana 2's advance ticket on platforms like BookMyShow.

Moana 2's OTT release 

Since the movie's official partner is Disney, Moana is likely to be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar. So far there has been no official information about MOana 2's OTT release date.

About Moana 2

The animated movie has been directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller and is the sequel to the blockbuster 2016 Disney animated film 'Moana'. The second edition of the movie is set to be released after almost eight years. Moana 2 has been produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures.

The musical adventure sea-drama is based on the story of Moana, who is a curious teenage girl. Moana is a strong willed daughter of a chief of a coastal village, she has been chosen by the ocean to break the curse on the island of Motunui. The audience will also enjoy Moana's iconic characters like Maui, the demigod, and Tui, Sina, Loto, etc, in Moana 2. The movie is set in the background of ancient Polynesia.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 09:42 AM IST
