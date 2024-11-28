‘Moana 2’ sets preview record with $13.8 million; likely to earn $145 mn over Thanksgiving weekend

Disney's ‘Moana 2’ has made waves with a record-breaking $13.8 million in preview earnings, setting the stage for a potential $145 million Thanksgiving weekend. This sequel promises to deliver another enchanting adventure for audiences, building on the success of its beloved predecessor.

Livemint
Updated28 Nov 2024, 10:16 AM IST
This image released by Disney shows the character Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, center, in a scene from 'Moana 2'.
This image released by Disney shows the character Moana, voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, center, in a scene from ’Moana 2’. (Disney via AP)

“Moana 2” raked the biggest preview haul in history for Walt Disney Animation with a whopping $13.8 million from preview screenings on Tuesday, November 26. It also represents the largest pre-Thanksgiving preview bounty and the second-highest preview figure ever for an animated film.

Screened in US theaters on November 27, Moana 2 earned an estimated $54 million on its first day, inclusive of the pre-screening haul.

"Moana 2," directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, is expected to bring in $145 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, Nielsen's movie-research arm, National Research Group, predicted.

The film is highly anticipated after Disney's other 2024 animated sequel "Inside Out 2" crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office in less than three weeks of release, reaching that level in the fastest time of any animated film in history.

Earnings of Disney's other animated sequels

This June, "Inside Out 2" garnered $13 million in previews and went on to earn $154 million in its three-day opening weekend.

In 2019, "Toy Story 4" earned $12 million in previews and then launched to a $121 million box office over three days.

"Frozen II," a 2019 film, garnered $8.5 million in previews and debuted to $130 million over the weekend before Thanksgiving.

However, Pixar's 2018 sequel "Incredibles 2" holds the record for the largest debut for an animated film, earning $18.5 million in previews and opening to an impressive $183 million over the weekend.

Moana 2: Story

This anticipated sequel of the 2016 film ‘Moana’ is a Hawaiian homecoming for the lead character, voiced by actress Auli'i Cravalho.

The film follows wayfinder Moana, who receives a sudden call from her wayfinding ancestors to travel the seas and break the curse of god Nalo, which prevents the people of various islands from reconnecting.

She forms her own crew, which reunites her with demigod Maui, played by Dwayne Johnson.

The first "Moana" found box office success as well, topping 2016 box office numbers by earning $81.1 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period and $55.5 million for the weekend.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends'Moana 2' sets preview record with $13.8 million; likely to earn $145 mn over Thanksgiving weekend

      Popular in News

