Model Nara Smith welcomes fourth child with Lucky Blue Smith and reveals daughter’s name: ‘Our little golden girl’

Model and TikTok star Nara Smith has announced the birth of her fourth child, revealing both the joyful news and the baby’s name in a heartfelt social media post.

Nara Smith welcomes her 4th child. What has she named her baby? The 24-year-old content creator, known for her serene lifestyle videos and distinctive baby name choices, shared on Monday, October 13, that she and her husband, model Lucky Blue Smith, have welcomed their third daughter. The couple have named her Fawnie Golden Smith.

Posting a series of intimate photos of the newborn on Instagram, Nara wrote, “Fawnie Golden Smith. Our little golden girl born on my birthday welcomed to this world by Lucky. Her entry into this world was graceful, gentle and oh so magical. Soaking all the love and snuggles! (sic)”

The announcement came two days after the couple first shared that their baby had arrived. On Saturday, October 11, they posted a joint message that read, “She’s here! Welcome to the world little angel (sic).”

At that time, they had chosen not to disclose their daughter’s name or birth details, prompting excitement and curiosity among their followers.

The accompanying video on Instagram showed the couple surrounded by their three older children, each lovingly greeting their new baby sister.

Nara and Lucky are already parents to daughters Rumble Honey, 4, and Whimsy Lou, 18 months, as well as son Slim Easy, 3. The family, known for their creative names and close-knit dynamic, has garnered a significant online following for sharing glimpses of their home life and parenting journey.

Internet congratulates the couple The model’s announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from followers and fellow influencers, many praising the couple’s unique naming style and the touching detail that Nara’s newest daughter shares her birthday.

While one person wrote, “ahhhhhh congratulations!!!!!! (sic),” another user commented, “Congrats again mama, i swear your pregnancy is the fastest pregnancy in history lol!!! (sic).”

Fawnie Golden’s arrival adds another chapter to the Smith family’s growing story, blending gentle aesthetics with heartfelt family moments that resonate with their millions of fans.

With her latest post, Nara once again demonstrated her signature blend of elegance and authenticity — qualities that continue to define both her online presence and her growing family life.