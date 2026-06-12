Modi Govt finds unlikely admirer in Omar Abdullah on fuel prices amid Iran war; Rijiju calls him a 'sensible leader'

In an indirect praise for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has said India was in a relatively better position than many countries facing fuel shortages due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, while expressing hope that the war in West Asia would end soon.
Abdullah's remarks drew a response from Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who publicly lauded the National Conference leader as a ‘sensible leader’ and urged others to adopt a similarly constructive approach in public discourse.
"In Europe, aviation fuel is [being rationed] by the litre, and neighbouring country (Pakistan) is telling airlines to bring their planes, but that they cannot refuel them. Compared to that, the situation in our country is much better. However, we would hope that the war ends as soon as possible," Abdullah is heard telling the media in response to a question over the war in the Middle East and its impact on fuel prices.
Abdullah's remarks came amid concerns over the impact of the conflict on global energy markets and fuel supplies. Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and pressed for "early return" of statehood to the Union Territory. The Prime Minister's Office shared pictures on X about the meeting.
Abdullah in a post on X said he also congratulated the prime minister for ‘landmark’ of completing 12 "uninterrupted years in office". The statehood is a major political issue in Jammu and Kashmir with all parties pressing the Centre to keep its promise of restoring it without any further delay.
“Some people need to learn lessons from Omar Abdullah sahab. He is a sensible leader. Although we openly differ on some ideological issues. while commending the Chief Minister’s approach to political communication," Rijiju said sharing a video of Omar's comments.
Rijiju's statement has attracted attention in political circles and is being viewed as an unusual instance of acknowledgement across party lines. Rijiju also added comments in Urdu which can be losely translated as: "We will fight each other politically, but we must unite in times of crisis for the nation."
Rijuji's praise for Omar Abdullah comes days after the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister attended the INDIA bloc meeting held in Delhi. Omar Abdullah's party, the national conference is part of Opposition's INDIA bloc.
(With agency inputs)