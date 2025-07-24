‘Modi is my living god’: Woman gets emotional during Prime Minister's visit to UK - Watch viral video

A woman got emotional after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the UK. Speaking to the media, the woman said, “He is my living god. I am blessed to have his ‘darshan’. I thank the people of India for re-electing him.”

PM Modi in UK PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to the UK with the focus on bilateral ties in defence, trade, and technology. The India-UK free trade deal has also been finalised during his trip.

Following the finalisation of the trade deal, PM Modi announced that India and the UK have entered a new phase of economic partnership with the signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Double Contribution Convention during his meeting with UK PM Meir Starmer.

He highlighted that the agreement has the potential to boost trade and investment between the two countries.

"Together, we are laying the foundation stone of a new history. We are meeting for the third time this year. I consider this very significant. The UK and India are natural partners. Today marks a historic day in our relations. This will pave a very strong path for the future generations of India and the UK. This is adding a new chapter in business and trade," PM Modi said.

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “The talks with PM Keir Starmer were outstanding, particularly in the wake of the successful signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. In addition to economic cooperation, this agreement sets the stage for boosting shared prosperity.”

He further added, “Exquisite Indian textile products, footwear, gems and jewellery and engineering goods will gain market access to the UK. The opportunities for agricultural products and processed foods will also get an impetus. All of this will benefit our people, especially farmers, women, youngsters, fishermen and MSMEs. The Agreement will boost 'Ease of Doing Business', reduce 'Cost of Doing Business' and enhance 'Confidence of Doing Business'. Investment linkages are all set to get more vigour.”

PM Modi announced the launch of Vision 2035, a plan to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across defence, education, semiconductors, sustainable development, and people-to-people connections.

"It's equally gladdening that we've released Vision 2035 to deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This will focus on sectors like defence, education, people-to-people ties, semiconductors and sustainable development," he said.

Additionally, he thanked the UK PM's condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.