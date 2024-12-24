Mohammed Rafi, one of India's most iconic playback singers, remains an undisputed legend in the world of music. His voice was behind many hit songs for Bollywood stars like Dev Anand, Shammi Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Guru Dutt, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. Rafi passed away at the age of 55 in 1980 due to a heart attack.

As we celebrate his 100th birth anniversary on December 24, here are five things to know about this iconic singer.

1. Rafi was born on December 24, 1924, to Allah Rakhi and Haji Ali Mohammad in a Punjabi Jat Muslim family in Kotla Sultan Singh, a village near Amritsar.

Also Read | More trouble for Allu Arjun as Congress MLC files complaint over Pushpa 2 scene

2. He was the second of six brothers. The family moved to Lahore. From there, Rafi travelled to Bombay to make a career in playback singing.

3. At the age of 7, Rafi moved to Lahore with his family, where his older brother ran a barber shop. As he wasn't interested in academics so he helped his brother at the shop. Reports state that Rafi's love for music began when a Sufi Fakir visited their village, he was deeply moved by his singing. He was captivated by the songs sung by the Fakir and would often imitate him. Reports also state that he use to join the Fakir in singing on the streets.

4. Rafi's songs ranged from upbeat, lively tracks to patriotic anthems, soulful ballads to romantic melodies, qawwalis, ghazals, and also bhajans. His work with composers like Shankar Jaikishan, S. D. Burman, and Laxmikant-Pyarelal remains legendary.

Also Read | Tamanna Bhatia shares pictures and videos from Goa trip; social media reacts

5. Mohammed Rafi was awarded the Padma Shri in 1967, for his exceptional contribution to the Indian music industry.

Meanwhile, his youngest son Shahid Rafi recently told PTI in an interview that Rafi was close friends with screen icon Dilip Kumar, for whom he sung the memorable “Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re” and “Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri”, music composer Naushad and lyricist Shakeel Badayuni. He also revealed that Rafi also had a great equation with actor Johnny Walker (remember “Sar Jo Tera Chakraye”) for whom he sang about 100 songs, producer Gaffar Nadiawala and screenwriter Salim Khan. He also revealed that Rafi used to serve home cooked food to 'fakirs' twice a month and would frequently share a meal with them. “He was a very charitable person, he took care of so many people in terms of their education or got them married. Dad never said no to anyone,” Shahid told PTI.

In addition to this, Shahid also announced a biopic on his father which will be directed by Umesh Shukla of "OMG: Oh My God" fame and is expected to announce the actor who will play Rafi today.

Also Read | PV Sindhu wedding: Ace shuttler reveals why she wanted to marry after Paris OLY

Here are Top 5 Mohammed Rafi songs

1. Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri - Naya Daur (1957)

2. Teri Bindiya Re - Abhiman (1973)

3. Abhi na Jaao Chod Kar (Hum Dono - 1961)

4. Main Zindagi Ka Saath Bibhata Chala (Hum Dono-1961)