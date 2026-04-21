Mohammed Siraj teases Jasprit Bumrah with viral Dhunrandhar 2 dialogue; fans react ‘bond stronger than any partnership’

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have always shared a special camaraderie both off an off the field. Their bromance was once again on display when Siraj teased Bumrah with a light-hearted exchange after Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Following the game, both Siraj and Bumrah were seen having a banter with each other. In a slip shared by Mumbai Indians, Siraj was seen teasing Bumrah with the viral dialogue from the film 'Dhurandhar 2' , which goes by like “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi (Didn't you miss home, Jassi)?” Notably, Bumrah is known as Jassi in his cricketing circle.

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Siraj's Gujarat Titans teammate Prasidh Krishna was also present there. Bumrah was quick to respond in a witty way. “Isko bolo baal kataye (Ask him to cut his hair)," leaving the Gujarat Titans duo in splits. The video went viral in no time and already started a buzz online.

“DSP believes only in Jassi bhai!”, read the caption by Mumbai Indians. The fun banter between India's two premier pacers was appreciated by the fans on social media in great spirits. “Standard DSP behavior. Maximum loyalty, zero questions,” one user said. “DSP and Jassi bhai — a bond stronger than any partnership at the crease! That trust is everything!” another said.

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“Wicket ki yaad aa gayi jassi tujhe,” another commented.

How have Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj fared? After going wicketless in five mathes in IPL 2026, Bumrah finally returned to form against Gujarat Titans. The India's no.1 pacer dismissed Sai Sudharsan for a first-ball duck during the second innings. He finished with figures of 1/15 in his three overs.

On the other hand, Siraj also took a wicket against Mumbai Indians, thus extending his tally in IPL 2026 to six. Earlier, Mumbai Indians rode on an unbeaten 101 by Tilak Varma to post 199/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Gujarat Titans were all out for 100, with left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar doing the damage with 4/24. This was Mumbai Indians' second victory in six matches so far. Gujarat Titans are placed sixth while Mumbai Indians are sitting one spot below at seventh.

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