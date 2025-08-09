Mohammed Siraj, Zanai Bhosle celebrate Raksha Bandhan together. See Viral Video

Raksha Bandhan-- the festival honouring the cherished bond between brothers and sisters-- saw celebrities and sports stars alike sharing heartwarming glimpses of their celebrations. Among the moments that melted hearts online was a video featuring Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.

Advertisement

In the now-viral clip, Zanai is seen tying a rakhi on Siraj’s wrist, with the two exchanging warm smiles. The joint post, shared on social media, carried Zanai’s affectionate caption: “Happy Rakhi. Couldn’t have asked for better.”

Earlier, there were speculations on social media that Siraj and Zanai are dating each other. However, putting all rumours to rest, Siraj and Zanai clarified that they share a brother-sister bond, perfectly resonating with the essence of Raksha Bandhan.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi Metro logs highest ever journeys on Rakhi eve at 82 lakh: DMRC

Earlier today, Siraj captured the hearts of cricket fans with a touching tribute to his mentor, Virat Kohli. A viral picture circulating on social media shows Kohli’s final Test jersey, autographed and framed, displayed on the wall of Siraj’s home in Hyderabad.

This jersey, from Kohli’s last Test match during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, is a testament to the deep bond between the two cricketers.

The image, shared by Siraj’s manager with the caption “Believe,” has melted fans’ hearts, showcasing the respect and admiration Siraj holds for Kohli.

Also Read | How Mohammed Siraj won a famous victory for India at Oval?

Siraj and Kohli’s relationship goes beyond the cricket field. Kohli, as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and later Team India, played a pivotal role in shaping Siraj’s career. From backing him during tough times to giving him his Test debut during the 2020 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli’s faith in Siraj transformed the pacer from a raw talent into a world-class bowler. Siraj has often referred to Kohli as his “superhero,” a sentiment echoed in an emotional post after Kohli’s Test retirement, where he wrote, “Dressing room won’t be the same without you.” This framed jersey is a living tribute to that mentorship and friendship.