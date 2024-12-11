Actor Mohan Babu has been hospitalized due to severe health issues, including high blood pressure and intense pain. He was admitted on December 10, with complaints of severe neck and leg pain, as reported by Dr. Guru N. Reddy from Continental Hospitals.

Amid tensions at home, actor Mohan Babu has been hospitalised. Sharing updates about his health, Dr Guru N. Reddy, Chairman of Continental Hospitals, said that Mohan Babu was admitted to the hospital on December 10 evening after experiencing severe health issues.

“He had high blood pressure and complained of intense pain. He has been experiencing severe neck pain and leg pain," Dr Reddy informed, as reported by India Today.

Doctors reported that Mohan Babu had injuries, including swelling beneath his eye. A thorough evaluation is in progress, and a CT scan is scheduled today for further assessment. They also assuered that he is receiving best treatment.

Tension at Mohan Babu's Jalpally home On Monday, family disputes involving Mohan Babu became public when he filed a police complaint accusing Manoj and his wife of plotting to seize his Jalpally home through intimidation and force.

The senior actor alleged, Manoj, who is also an actor, tried to force his way inside the house, only to be pushed out by private security personnel deployed there.

On Tuesday, Manoj clarified to reporters that his concern was not about property rights but self-respect. He emphasized his request for police protection for his family and later discussed the matter with a senior police official.

In a social media post, Manoj also termed as baseless, malicious and false the allegations made against him by his father. Mohan Babu's elder son Vishnu said family issues would be resolved.

Case registered against Mohan Babu TV visuals also showed Mohan Babu trying to hit a video journalist, who was covering the development, with a microphone. The video journalist reportedly suffered injuries. Later, a case was registered against Mohan Babu for allegedly assaulting a video journalist.

In his complaint, the journalist stated that when he visited Mohan Babu's Jalpally residence on December 10 to cover the ongoing "dispute" between the actor and his younger son Manoj, the senior actor confronted him and other journalists aggressively.