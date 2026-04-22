Mohsin Khan goes past Jasprit Bumrah & Co in LSG vs RR; achieves a feat that no other bowler has delivered in IPL 2026

Playing just his third game for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Mohsin Khan bowled the first-ever maiden over in the 2026 season against Rajasthan Royals, something that even the top names like Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and Co have not been to achieve so far. The LSG vs RR was the 32nd game in the 2026 season.

Opting to bowl first after LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss at the Ekana Stadium, LSG were on top from the onset. With Mohammed Shami picking up two wickets in the third over, pressure mounted on Rajasthan Royals, especially Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Known for his ultra-aggressive batting Suryavanshi clearly struggled against Mohsin.

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After not being able to free his arms in the first five balls, Mohsin angled the final delivery of the over on the leg. Having scored just eight runs in his first 10 balls, Suryavanshi went for a cross-batted heave in desperation to break free. In the process, the 15-year-old got a top edge towards cover. Digvesh Rathi completed the catch while running backwards to complete the catch.

It was the first maiden over of IPL 2026 and also the first time the Rajasthan Royals batter recorded a strike rate of below 100. For the unversed, it was the same LSG side that Suryavanshi made his IPL debut against last year. Besides Suryavanshi, Mohsin also dismissed Shimron Hetmyer.

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Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faces first maiden over of his IPL career in LSG vs RR

Royals stumble in front of Mohsin, Shami Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals top order stumbled in front of Mohammed Shami and Mohsin as the LSG pace duo did most of the damage in the powerplay. This is the third time in three games that Rajasthan Royals' top order has imploded and things have spiralled southwards for the franchise.

The experience and class of Shami (2/30) stood apart while the lanky Mohsin (2/17) was extremely disciplined, getting the ball to rear up and seam at the same time from awkward lengths. The duo between them removed the four best batters of Royals -- Shami dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (22) and Dhruv Jurel (0) off successive deliveries and Mohsin got better of Suryavanshi and Hetmyer (22) in two different spells.

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Additionally, ever-improving Prince Yadav (2/29) proved to be the ideal third dimension to the attack with his moving deliveries and timely dismissals on his way atop the IPL 2026 Purple Cap list. Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag has proved to be more of a liability for Rajasthan Royals with scores of 14 not out, 8, 20, 3, 4, 12 and 20.

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With the top-order faltering once again, it was veteran Ravindra Jadeja whose 29-ball-43 not out that helped Rajasthan Royals to cross 150-run mark. The Indian all-rounder forged two crucial partnerships with Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey to steer Rajasthan Royals towards a respectable total. Jadeja put on 33 runs with Ferreira for the sixth wicket and put on 49 runs in 25 balls with Dubey for the unbroken seventh wicket.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in