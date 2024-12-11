Mokshada Ekadashi 2024: Mokshada Ekadashi, a day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is observed by Hindus on December 11. On this day, Lord Vishnu, the Hindu God of preserving and protecting of the universe, is worshipped. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Devotees believe that fasting and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu on this day help cleanse sins and grant moksha, which is liberation from the endless cycle of birth and rebirth.

Moksha Ekadashi 2024: Timings According to the Panchang, Moksha Ekadashi date is December 11, Wednesday, which is today.

Ekadashi Tithi start time: 03:42 AM on Dec 11, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi end time: 01:09 AM on Dec 12, 2024.

Parana Time: 07:04 AM to 09:08 AM on December 12, 2024

Parana Day Dwadashi end moment: 10:26 PM, December 12, 2024

There are 24 Ekadashi observances in a year, occurring twice a month during both Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. This time, Mokshada Ekadashi falls in the month of Margashirsha during Shukla Paksha. As the name suggests, Mokshada Ekadashi offers salvation to those seeking liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

Worshipping Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi is highly beneficial. Devotees who worship Bhagwan Vishnu are blessed with peace, prosperity, and all worldly pleasures. He grants his followers the fulfillment of their desires.

Moksha Ekadashi 2024: Puja rituals Lord Vishnu's devotees who observe Moksha Ekadashi, start their day by waking up early, and taking a bath, and cleaning the puja room. Lord Vishnu is worshipped with an offering of garlands and sweets.