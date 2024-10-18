Moments before Liam Payne’s death, hotel manager made a frantic call to 911: ‘… guest’s life is in danger’

Liam Payne tragically died after falling from a balcony at a hotel in Argentina. Before the incident, hotel staff contacted emergency services due to his concerning behaviour, fearing for his safety.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published18 Oct 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Liame Payne death: Hotel manager made an emergency call to inform about a guest's behaviour.
Liame Payne death: Hotel manager made an emergency call to inform about a guest’s behaviour.(AP)

Moments before the tragic death of One Direction singer Liam Payne, the manager of the hotel panicked and called an emergency helpline to complain about the behaviour of a guest.

The call provided details about the moments before Payne fell from the balcony of Hotel CasaSur Palermo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sun UK reported.

The emergency call by the manager requested ‘urgent’ assistance as they assumed that a guest had risked their life.

Also Read | What caused Liam Payne’s death? Preliminary autopsy reveals…

The Argentina Police said they were called by the hotel staff on Wednesday, stating that an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” the report said.

The head of reception called the 911 operator, it added. SunUK shared excerpts from the 911 call.

“We have a guest who is destroying everything in his room. We need someone to come,” the manager said.

The manager called again after the call got disconnected, saying, “We need you to send someone urgently because I don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger.”

Also Read | Liam Payne news: Harry Styles ‘devastated’ by singer’s death

“They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a little bit worried he’ll do something, that he’ll put his life at risk,” he added.

To this 911 operator responded saying, “How long has he been there? Is it a long-stay hotel?”

“(The guest) has been for the past three days,” the manager said. “You don't any other information because you can't get in. Right?” said the 911 operator.

Also Read | One Direction was a package deal. But Liam Payne was different.

The 911 operator also requested assistance from the Medical Emergency Attention Service (SAME).

According to the report, witnesses said that Payne was “behaving erratically” and was carried back to his hotel room.

Former One Direction singer was found dead after reportedly falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday. According to the reports, the 31-year-old was on the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsMoments before Liam Payne’s death, hotel manager made a frantic call to 911: ‘… guest’s life is in danger’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,560.25
    03:41 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    218.15 (3.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.00
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.9 (3.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,972.70
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    33.8 (1.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.