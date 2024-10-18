Liam Payne tragically died after falling from a balcony at a hotel in Argentina. Before the incident, hotel staff contacted emergency services due to his concerning behaviour, fearing for his safety.

Moments before the tragic death of One Direction singer Liam Payne, the manager of the hotel panicked and called an emergency helpline to complain about the behaviour of a guest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The call provided details about the moments before Payne fell from the balcony of Hotel CasaSur Palermo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sun UK reported.

The emergency call by the manager requested ‘urgent’ assistance as they assumed that a guest had risked their life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Argentina Police said they were called by the hotel staff on Wednesday, stating that an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol," the report said.

The head of reception called the 911 operator, it added. SunUK shared excerpts from the 911 call.

“We have a guest who is destroying everything in his room. We need someone to come," the manager said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The manager called again after the call got disconnected, saying, “We need you to send someone urgently because I don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger."

“They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a little bit worried he’ll do something, that he’ll put his life at risk," he added.

To this 911 operator responded saying, “How long has he been there? Is it a long-stay hotel?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“(The guest) has been for the past three days," the manager said. “You don't any other information because you can't get in. Right?" said the 911 operator.

The 911 operator also requested assistance from the Medical Emergency Attention Service (SAME).

According to the report, witnesses said that Payne was “behaving erratically" and was carried back to his hotel room. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}