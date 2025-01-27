Mahakumbh 2025: This year's Mahakumbh has witnessed a lot of unique moments. Just a few days back social media was abuzz with IITian Baba Abhey Singh's journey, and the viral girl Mona Lisa, a garland seller, who became an overnight sensation because of her beauty.

Now the talk of the town is whether the viral girl Mona Lisa earned ₹10 crore in 10 days. After the garland seller's videos went viral, there have been speculations that Mona Lisa earned a whopping ₹10 crore in just 10 days at the event.

Did Mona Lisa earn ₹ 10 crore in 10 days? The social media claims allege that Mona Lisa amassed such a grand fortune by selling garlands at Mahakumbh. She used to sell garlands made of pearls and Rudraksha.

However, Mona Lisa denied such claims, saying, “If I earned so much money, then why would I live here and why would I sell garlands?"

One may think that Mona Lisa's fame might have added to her business, but the reality was otherwise. The Indore girl's newfound fame came with its own set of challenges. In one of the videos on social media, Mona Lisa’s father claimed that the girl's sudden rise to fame affected the business, as many people approached her for selfies instead of buying garlands from her.

Mona Lisa goes back to Indore from Mahakumbh Be it the general public, or the YouTubers at Maha Kumbh, everyone wanted to take a photograph with Mona Lisa or interview her. The craze sparked a series of incidents at the Maha Kumbh where the viral girl faced harassment, leading to concerns about her safety. Several videos on X showed Mona Lisa being chased by people.