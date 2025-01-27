Mona Lisa, viral girl at Mahakumbh 2025, speaks about earning ₹10 crore in 10 days, ’If I earned...’

  • Mahakumbh 2025 has seen viral sensations like IITian Baba Abhey Singh, and Mona Lisa, a garland seller from Indore. Mona Lisa is rumored to have earned 10 crore in 10 days. Here's what she said

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated27 Jan 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Monalisa ‘Moni’ Bhonsle (Screenshot)(X)

Mahakumbh 2025: This year's Mahakumbh has witnessed a lot of unique moments. Just a few days back social media was abuzz with IITian Baba Abhey Singh's journey, and the viral girl Mona Lisa, a garland seller, who became an overnight sensation because of her beauty.

Now the talk of the town is whether the viral girl Mona Lisa earned 10 crore in 10 days. After the garland seller's videos went viral, there have been speculations that Mona Lisa earned a whopping 10 crore in just 10 days at the event.

Did Mona Lisa earn 10 crore in 10 days?

The social media claims allege that Mona Lisa amassed such a grand fortune by selling garlands at Mahakumbh. She used to sell garlands made of pearls and Rudraksha.

However, Mona Lisa denied such claims, saying, “If I earned so much money, then why would I live here and why would I sell garlands?"

One may think that Mona Lisa's fame might have added to her business, but the reality was otherwise. The Indore girl's newfound fame came with its own set of challenges. In one of the videos on social media, Mona Lisa’s father claimed that the girl's sudden rise to fame affected the business, as many people approached her for selfies instead of buying garlands from her.

Mona Lisa goes back to Indore from Mahakumbh

Be it the general public, or the YouTubers at Maha Kumbh, everyone wanted to take a photograph with Mona Lisa or interview her. The craze sparked a series of incidents at the Maha Kumbh where the viral girl faced harassment, leading to concerns about her safety. Several videos on X showed Mona Lisa being chased by people.

Mona Lisa was forced to leave the Mahakumbh fair. “Parivar aur apni suraksha ke liye mujhe wapas Indore jana pad raha hai, ho sakta to agle saahi snaan tak wapas milte hain, Prayagraj Mahakumbh mein. Sabhi ke sahyog aur pyaar ke liye dil se dhanyavaad (I have to go back to Indore for my family and my safety. If possible, I will be back for the next Maha Kumbh)," she said in one of the videos on X.

 

First Published:27 Jan 2025, 04:04 PM IST
