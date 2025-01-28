Mona Lisa, viral girl at Mahakumbh 2025 to act in films? Here’s what she said

Mahakumbh 2025: One of India's largest religious gatherings, the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj will conclude on February 26. However, the viral girl Mona Lisa ‘Moni’ Bhonsle, who went solely to Mahakumbh to sell pearl and Rudraksha garlands to earn a living, had to return home before the Mahakumbh ended because of harassment she faced at the religious fair.

The viral girl, who shot to fame overnight for her beauty, recently shared her dreams of acting in a film. " “If my family allows it, I will definitely work in films," said Mona Lisa, when asked if she would consider acting.

Film offer for Mona Lisa According to a report by PTC News, Mona Lisa has received an acting offer for the upcoming film 'The Diary of Manipur', directed by Sanoj Mishra. She will play the role of a retired Army officer’s daughter.

“Monalisa belongs to a lower middle class family. She is a nomad and her family roams around selling garlands to fulfill their daily needs. Her role is of the daughter of a retired army soldier from Manipur who too wants to join the army. This is her dream. What kind of problems she has to go through to fulfill her dream, what struggles she has to face and how she is able to fulfill her dream, is what the film is all about,” Sanoj Mishra told ETV Bharat.

Mona Lisa borrows money after garland sales tumble In one of the videos shared by Mona Lisa on X, the viral girl said that her garland sales at Mahakumbh had been severely affected following her rise to fame. Mona Lisa's father claimed that the girl's sudden rise to fame affected the business, as many people approached her for selfies instead of buying garlands from her. Mona Lisa also shared that because of the downfall in garland sales, she had to borrow ₹35,000 to sustain her family.