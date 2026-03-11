Viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa marries boyfriend Farman Khan after seeking police protection | Video

Monalisa Bhosle, an 18-year-old from Madhya Pradesh who took the internet by storm during the 2025 Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela, tied the knot with her boyfriend, Farman Khan, in an interfaith ceremony on Wednesday. The wedding took place at the Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple in Poovar, Kerala, news agency PTI reported.

Relationship faced family opposition Monalisa, popularly known as the “Kumbh Mela girl”, met Khan six months ago through social media and later decided to spend the rest of her life with him. However, the relationship faced resistance from Monalisa’s father, Jai Singh Bhosle, due to differences in religion. Her father had reportedly pressured her to marry a distant relative.

Couple sought police protection While Monalisa was filming her debut Malayalam film Nagamma in Poovar, her father located her and attempted to forcibly take her back to their hometown. Following the incident, Monalisa and Farman went to the Thampanoor Police Station seeking protection, the news agency further said.

After she lodged a complaint, her father was summoned to the station. Police informed the family that since Monalisa is 18, she has the legal right to decide where and with whom she wishes to live.

Wedding attended by Kerala leaders After leaving the police station with her partner, the couple decided to solemnise their relationship and got married at a temple. Several prominent leaders from Kerala attended the ceremony to show their support, including V. Sivankutty, who described the occasion as “the real Kerala story”. MV Govindan and AA Rahim were also present.

"Marriage happens in heaven, and that heaven is Kerala. It is the real Kerala story," Sivankutty told news agency PTI.

While the bride was clad in a red saree wearing sindhoor, the groom, an actor from Maharashtra, chose to wear a white shirt and mundu (dhoti).

The couple later said they like Kerala very much and they are happy to get married here.

"That's why we decided to get married here. I am feeling very much happy now. Kerala is a state that supports people beyond religion and caste. Here, anyone can marry according to their choice and live happily. That's why we came here," she told news agency PTI.

Also Read | Mahakumbh IIT Baba detained after viral suicide threat; Ganja recovered

All about viral ‘Mahakumbh Girl’ Monalisa, who had spent years selling garlands at Kila Ghat on the banks of the Narmada River, experienced a life-changing moment when a content creator filmed her selling rudraksha garlands during the Mahakumbh.