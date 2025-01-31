Monalisa bags lead role in Bollywood movie; director chooses viral girl at Mahakumbh 2025 over ‘nangi lucchi girls’

Monalisa Bhosle, a 16-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, became an internet sensation during Mahakumbh 2025. Now, she is set to make her Bollywood debut.

Monalisa first gained fame when a content creator filmed her selling rudraksha garlands at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Her striking eyes and natural charm captivated social media users, making her a viral sensation.

The video spread rapidly, turning her into a well-known face overnight. However, the sudden fame also disrupted her life, leading her to leave Mahakumbh 2025 due to overwhelming attention.

Recognising her natural screen presence, director Sanoj Mishra has cast Monalisa in the lead role of his upcoming film, The Diary of Manipur. The director, known for The Diary of West Bengal, chose Monalisa because of her innocence and authenticity.

The Diary of West Bengal is a controversial political drama. While the Calcutta High Court rejected a petition to block the release of the film in the state, no movie theatre in Bengal screened the film.

“Instead of rich, high-society ‘nangi lucchi’ girls who indulge in alcohol and drugs, I have chosen a poor and cultured girl for my movie,” Mishra wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of his interaction with Monalisa.

“People are crossing all limits to get fame in Reel and social media. The same has been achieved by a less-than-ordinary girl, who is getting popular without pornography,” he added.

Mishra has called Monalisa’s rise to fame as a real-life fairy tale, where a simple girl unexpectedly became a sensation. He was inspired by the idea that Monalisa gained recognition purely for who she was while many chase online fame through artificial means.

Monalisa’s earlier comment on doing movies The news of Monalisa getting a Bollywood movie offer has been doing rounds for a few days now. When asked if she would work in movies, the viral sensation said, “I will definitely do it if my parents allow me to.”

