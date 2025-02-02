Monalisa Bhosle, a 16-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district who became an internet sensation during Mahakumbh 2025 have now expressed gratitude as she is all set to make her Bollywood debut.

Taking to X, she posted a video and said, "Thank you all for giving so much love and respect to a simple girl selling garlands. Today it is because of all of you that I got my first film, I can never forget this."