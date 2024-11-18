‘Money can’t buy this’: ₹120-crore Mumbai penthouse remains unsold despite high demand. Here’s why

  • A 120-crore Mumbai penthouse remains unsold due to the owner's strict buyer-screening process. The 16,000-square-foot luxury property has turned away many high-profile buyers, including Bollywood stars, as the owner seeks a family-oriented individual who will fit the community.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published18 Nov 2024, 07:55 PM IST
The ₹120-crore penthouse remains unsold due to owner’s strict screening process.

A penthouse in Mumbai worth 120 crore could not find an ideal buyer despite high demand and several interested customers as money alone is not enough to own the property in a prime location.

The premium property which has a 16,000-square-foot area and six bedrooms in a prime location remains unsold not because of its soaring cost but because of a choosy owner who screens potential buyers, Bloomberg reported. The penthouse includes a glass-walled elevator, a rooftop pool, a gym and a parking space for around eight vehicles.

Interested buyers are screened on the basis of social status, finances, and background information.

 

The screening can go up to the extent of a real estate agent visiting the offices of potential buyers to check their business.

Due to this rigorous process, the owner has rejected many high-profile customers, including many high-profile people from the Bollywood industry.

The luxurious property is on the 60th floor of One Avighna Park in Lower Parel, Mumbai. It is built and owned by a realty firm, owned by Nishant Agarwal and his family.

Money can’t actually buy this. We want to make sure it's the right kind of person," Nishant Aggarwal told Bloomberg.

 

One of the members of the team screening potential buyers is celebrity broker Ravi Kewalramani.

“Most of the time, people want a family; they want someone who’s going to get along with the neighbours, someone who is not egoistic about the money, someone who’s grounded," Kewalramani told Bloomberg.

 

Apart from selling the luxurious penthouse for 120 crore, the owners are thinking to rent the property for whopping 40 lakh per month.

Many interested buyers could not clear the rigorous screening process which ends at the final stage of speaking to the owner. Many buyers from the Bollywood industry were also screened, but could not clear the process as they “won't fit in” with the current communities in the area.

The current owner of the property is residing in Dubai. His description of an ideal buyer is “a good family-oriented” person. However, there is no preference for any ethnic background.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 07:55 PM IST
