Money spent in Australia ‘doesn't have ₹67 magic’— Indian man shares reality of $100,000 salary

A lucrative job abroad is the dream of the Indian middle class, but does earning in dollars automatically translate into massive wealth back home? An Indian professional based in Australia took to social media to burst this common financial myth.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Singh Gill shared that his $100,000 annual salary immediately made him a millionaire in India, based on a quick exchange rate of ₹67 per Australian dollar.

However, his reality check highlighted a crucial economic factor often overlooked by relatives: purchasing power and the steep reality of spending in dollars.

‘Not going to be spent in India’ In the viral video, Gill explained that while a $100,000 salary looks very different when converted into Indian rupees, the money spent on taxes, rent and everyday expenses is in AUD, and affects his actual savings in Australia.

“When I told my family that I earn 1 lakh dollars in Australia, they took out a calculator, wrote 67 lakh and declared me a crorepati,” Gill said.

Gill noted that the calculation was technically right, considering an exchange rate of ₹67 per AUD, but said the money was being earned and spent in Australia.

“That ₹67 lakh is not going to be spent in India; it will be spent in Australia,” he said.

Cost of living in Australia Breaking down the reality of his $100,000 annual income, Karan Gill explained that income tax and the Medicare levy immediately deduct $22,788, reducing his take-home pay to roughly $77,000. As a result, housing costs are significantly lower, with rent averaging $500 per week, or $26,000 annually.

Gill then said everyday essentials—including groceries, transportation, utility bills, and insurance—account for an estimated $20,000 over the course of the year. Ultimately, after covering taxes and basic living expenses, his six-figure salary is whittled down to a disposable income of just $31,000.

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‘Conversion only applies…’ Addressing a common misconception, Gill pointed out that people often convert these leftover funds back into Indian rupees, creating a false impression of massive savings.

“Conversion only applies to the money that you send to India. The money you spend here doesn't have that ₹67 magic,” he said.

Explaining his point further, Gill said that a $5 coffee, for instance, would be around ₹355 when converted, while a $40 haircut would be approximately ₹2,700. "Same salary, different country, completely different maths," Gill said.

Gill emphasised that an individual's true financial health is determined by their surplus income, rather than their gross earnings. This remaining balance after taxes and living expenses is what funds crucial long-term goals, such as a house deposit or an emergency corpus.

He also noted that Australian banks look beyond a superficial gross salary when evaluating loan applications, prioritising the applicant's overall financial profile and actual savings capacity.

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‘Completely different maths’ “Earning $100k in Australia sounds like ₹67 lakh—until you realise the money is being spent in Australia too,” Gill wrote in the caption of the Instagram reel. “After tax, rent and everyday expenses, that $100k could leave you with roughly $31k in this example.”