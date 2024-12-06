Soon after Prince Harry addressed divorce rumours with wife Meghan Markle, a royal expert highlighted the “professional split" of Sussexes, saying that the couple has different priorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The couple has only been seen together in public on two occasions in the last four months. However, they have engaged in a series of significant solo engagements. These include Prince Harry's individual attendance at The New York Times Dealbook Summit, while Meghan was present at a star-studded event in Beverly Hills, which celebrated her friend and filmmaker Tyler Perry.

UK's publication Mirror cited sources close to the Sussexes as saying that the reason for the separate appearances is a shift in their ventures. The source said Meghan is focused on her businesses while Harry prefers pursuing his charitable endeavours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to Mirror, royal expert Duncan Larcombe noted that the couple's ‘professional split’ is a “really interesting development" because when they first arrived in California, they were a power couple with their own similar agendas - which was criticising the royal family.

“Now they've got through that, it seems Meghan has really started to carve her own path career-wise and Harry too has done jobs without Meghan, been to official visits without her," he said.

“It certainly looks from the outside looking in that there is this separation between them, in terms of what their priorities are. I think that's a really interesting development because it does beg the question ‘What are they all about?’ Are they a commercial entity or are they royals without a portfolio?" he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Larcombe said there's a confusion as to what’s actually driving the couple, “other than trying to make money if you're Meghan, and from Harry's point of view, trying to prove that you're still a decent chap who is hardworking".

‘Harry - The Lost Prince’ The couple has had a challenging week, finding themselves back in the public eye after the release of a new German documentary titled “Harry - The Lost Prince."

The documentary, made by award-winning filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald, may prove to be an uneasy watch for the Sussexes, facing criticism for their perceived "complaining" about the royal family, "exclusively mingling with the upper class" during their "meticulously planned" foreign tours, and Meghan Markle's extravagantly priced tour attire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}