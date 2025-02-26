Monica Lewinsky believes former US President Bill Clinton should have resigned when Congress moved to impeach him over his affair with her. Speaking on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast with host Alex Cooper, Lewinsky reflected on the scandal that dominated the late 1990s.

“I think that the right way to handle a situation like that would’ve been to probably say it was nobody’s business and to resign,” Monica Lewinsky said in the episode released on Tuesday (February 25).

A new podcast and reflection on the scandal The interview coincides with the launch of Lewinsky’s own podcast, "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky", which debuted earlier this month. Lewinsky, now 51, was a White House intern between 1995 and 1997 when she became entangled in the highly publicised affair with Clinton.

She suggested that Bill Clinton could have managed the situation with honesty. “Or to find a way to stay in office that was not lying and not throwing a young person who is just starting out in the world under the bus,” she added.

Impact on women of her generation Lewinsky expressed her belief that the scandal had broader implications for young women at the time.

“I think there was so much collateral damage for women of my generation to watch a young woman to be pilloried on a world stage – to be torn apart for my sexuality, for my mistakes, for my everything,” she said.

Struggles and moving forward Despite the personal and professional hardships that followed, Lewinsky said she has tried to remain true to herself. She acknowledged the gravity of suggesting a sitting president should resign but reiterated her stance.

“At the same time I hear myself say that and it’s like, ‘Okay, but we’re also talking about the most powerful office in the world,’” Lewinsky said. “I don’t want to be naive either.”

Lewinsky also reflected on how the scandal shaped her life. “I lost my future, but I am proud that I held onto my true self,” she said.

