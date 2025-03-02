Viral Video: Uninvited guest? Monkey’s laddoo heist at haldi ceremony leaves netizens in splits

Viral Video: Uninvited people gatecrashing a wedding, or any event, could be a common sight. But what if we told you, animals can also turn up as uninvited guests?

Recently, a monkey gatecrashed a haldi ceremony and stole laddoos, leaving guests both surprised and entertained. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with netizens posting hilarious comments.

Monkey's laddoo heist in Haldi ceremony The viral video posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows the bride and groom sitting on stage, while family and friends prepared for the Haldi rituals. Few minutes into the ceremony, everything was smooth, till an uninvited guest appeared, casually strolling through the venue. And it had no interest in the Haldi ritual. Within a jiffy, the monkey grabbed a guest's plate, snatched some food off it, and quickly escaped.

The unexpected appearance of the monkey shocked the couple, especially the groom, who seemed visibly startled by the intrusion. Meanwhile, family members and others present around, couldn't help but laugh at the incident. Sharing the humorous moment, the user captioned the video, "Bro saw the opportunity and took it."

Here's the viral video:

Viral video leaves netizens in splits The viral video of the monkey’s laddoo heist left netizens in splits. Social media users couldn’t stop laughing after watching the clip, and they flooded the comments section of the post with hilarious reactions.

“He is a hero now among his pals,” wrote one user.

Another added, “Monkey be like: Give me a wedding treat!"

“Daane daane pe likha hai khane waale ka naam. Those laddoos were destined to be eaten by the monkey," another netizen remarked.

An individual stated, “Monkey be like: Akele nahi khaunga sabko le jaunga (I won’t eat alone. I will take some for everyone)."