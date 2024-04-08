Active Stocks
Written By Fareha Naaz

Monkey Man Box Office Collection Day 3: Dev Patel's directorial debut action-thriller movie ‘Monkey Man’, set in India, occupied second spot in terms of weekend collection at the US box office with an estimated $10.1 million in ticket sales. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in the top slot.

Monkey Man Box Office Collection Day 3: The film premiered in theatres on April 5 and grossed $4.3 million on its release day. (YouTube)

Monkey Man Box Office Collection Day 3: The Hollywood action film “Monkey Man" starring British actor Dev Patel raked in $10.1 million at the US box office from 3,029 screens over its first weekend. 

‘Monkey Man,’ which is also Patel's directorial debut, premiered in theatres on April 5 and grossed $4.3 million on its release day.

Universal Pictures, a film production and distribution company owned by NBCUniversal, acquired the film for $10 million after Monkey Man failed to figure in Netflix's annual release calendar. Jordan Peele, whose production company Monkeypaw Productions has a distribution deal with Universal, decided to go for a theatrical release, which has proved to be a success as per opening weekend numbers.

Meanwhile, "Godzilla x Kong" extended its monstrous reign over the North American box office for a second weekend, according to estimates Sunday from industry watcher Exhibitor Relations. Godzilla x Kong raked in $31.7 million over the weekend in the United States and Canada, as per industry estimates.

Audience reception

A modestly budgeted R-rated movie,  “Monkey Man" shows Dev Patel as a central figure in a bloody, politically-charged action extravaganza. 

The audience reception of Monkey Man was commendable as it landed a “B+" CinemaScore. Meanwhile, among critics, it holds an 86% average on Rotten Tomatoes. So word-of-mouth could help in the coming weeks. In the movie, Dev Patel stars as Kid, an anonymous man who exacts revenge on the corrupt leaders following the death of his mother. The protagonist becomes the saviour of the poor and powerless.

Analyst review

Patel's “Monkey Man" is set in India. It is "ultra-violent, driven by class differences, corruption and personal vengeance," said film trade analyst David A Gross, adding, "Foreign stories do not always work in North America; it's working here," he wrote, AFP reported.

Gross remarked, “This is a good opening for an original action thriller," Yahoo!movies reported.  “It was not expensive to make, and it’s going to be very profitable," Gross added.

The movie features Sharlto Copley, Pitobash Tripathy, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Adithi Kalkunte, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Makarand Deshpande, Jatin Malik and Zakir Hussain in significant roles.

(With agency inputs)

