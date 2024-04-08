Monkey Man Box Office Collection Day 3: Dev Patel's action-thriller movie breaks-even, rakes in $10.1 million in 3 days
Monkey Man Box Office Collection Day 3: Dev Patel's directorial debut action-thriller movie ‘Monkey Man’, set in India, occupied second spot in terms of weekend collection at the US box office with an estimated $10.1 million in ticket sales. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in the top slot.
Monkey Man Box Office Collection Day 3: The Hollywood action film “Monkey Man" starring British actor Dev Patel raked in $10.1 million at the US box office from 3,029 screens over its first weekend.
