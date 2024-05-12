Monkey Man OTT release date: When can Indian viewers watch Dev Patel’s action thriller online? What we know so far
Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man, faced production issues with Netflix, leading to delays. The movie follows a young man's quest for revenge in a corrupt city.
Netflix was the original producer of Dev Patel’s Monkey Man. However, the OTT giant later decided not to release the movie because of a character representing right-wing Hindu nationalism. Netflix was reportedly concerned about its future business in India.