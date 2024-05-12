Netflix was the original producer of Dev Patel’s Monkey Man. However, the OTT giant later decided not to release the movie because of a character representing right-wing Hindu nationalism. Netflix was reportedly concerned about its future business in India.

Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Pictures later became the producers. They suggested some edits and postponed the release. Some netizens pointed out how the colour of the “villain" political party was changed from saffron to red.

Dev Patel, known for Slumdog Millionnaire, is making his directorial debut with Monkey Man. The movie also features Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala and Makarand Deshpande.

The movie was supposed to be released in India on April 19, coinciding with the start of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. However, it was not released. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is reportedly delaying the certification due to its content, which includes violence, sexual scenes and references to Hindu religion and mythology.

The movie is about a young man, Kid, who makes a small income by fighting in an underground club. He wears a gorilla mask during fights and is beaten for entertainment.

Overcome with anger from years of this life and driven by past traumas, he finds a way into a powerful, corrupt group in the city. Using his skills, he starts a violent quest for vengeance against those who caused his mother's death and destroyed his life.

When will Monkey Mon release in India?

Monkey Man has minted $28 million ( ₹233 crore) in theatres worldwide. For viewers in the US, Monkey Man is available to rent on OTT platforms like Amazon, Apple and Vudu.

However, for viewers in India, the timeline for the theatrical release of the movie and the OTT availability remains unknown at this point.

