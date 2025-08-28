Monkey snatches hapless farmer's moneybag, starts cash rain in UP’s Auraiya | Watch

A video that went viral on social media shows a monkey throwing ₹500 notes from a tree.

The bizarre incident took place on Tuesday in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a post on X, a local farmer carrying money in a bag came to the Bidhuna Tehsil office for property registration. A monkey snatched his bag, climbed a tree, and then scattered all the notes from the bag, making a rain of money.

People standing nearby swiftly moved to catch ₹500 notes, and soon more crowd gathered at the scene to get the cash.

According to a report by Times of India, Rohitash Chandra from Dondapur village, and his son Anuj had reached Bidhuna tehsil to finalise a land deal.

Chandra had brought ₹80,000 in a bag for the transaction and kept the bag in his motorcycle's dickey. While he got busy with paperwork with his lawyer, Govind Dubey, at the tehsil complex, a monkey grabbed the bag from the boot.

When some people chased the monkey, it swiftly climbed atop a tree with the bag and began throwing the currency notes of ₹500 denomination, one by one, the ToI report said.

Following this, hapless Chandra appealed to the people to return the money, but he could manage to get only ₹52,000, while ₹28,000 is still missing, the report said.

Himachal Pradesh: Elderly man dies trying to flee from monkeys Recently, a 66-year-old man died after falling from the roof of his four-storey house in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh while trying to escape from a group of monkeys.

The incident took place in Brau village of Kullu when Desh Lal Gautam had gone to feed pigeons on the rooftop around 6 AM. The monkeys suddenly charged at him, causing him to slip and fall while trying to flee.

He was taken to the Khaneri Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aani Chandrashekhar Kayath had said that no foul play is suspected. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem, reported news agency PTI.