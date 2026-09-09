'Moonlighting is a crime unless you're an MP': LinkedIn post sparks debate; check social media reactions

A LinkedIn post featuring Ravi Kishan’s photo questions how society judges people earning from two jobs. It compares employees facing workplace restrictions with MPs continuing their professional careers.

The post gives the example of an employee earning ₹30,000-40,000. The person takes up another source of income..

“hashtag#Moonlighting. Conflict of Interest. Ethics. Code of Conduct. HR has a whole sermon ready,” says the post.

“Legally, private professional work isn’t automatically illegal for an MP. So the question isn’t about legality. It’s about the double standard in how ‘ethics’ is applied. Employee’s second income (becomes) Conflict of Interest. MP’s second income is ‘Professional Engagement’,” the post says.

“Funny how ethics seems to change with status,” the post adds.

What is moonlighting? Moonlighting means taking up additional paid work alongside your regular job. For employees managing household expenses, an additional source of income can provide breathing room. The post asks why this choice attracts suspicion when public figures retain outside careers.

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It contrasts the labels attached to similar financial choices. An employee’s extra earnings can pose a conflict. But an MP’s ‘moonlighting’ becomes professional engagement.

Why Ravi Kishan? The LinkedIn post uses Ravi Kishan as an example. He is a BJP MP representing Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. His acting career has been more active than ever recently.

His recent releases include the Netflix courtroom comedy Maamla Legal Hai, Mirzapur The Movie and Dhamaal 4. These parallel careers explain his relevance to the post’s argument.

Kangana Ranaut (BJP MP for Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Suresh Gopi (BJP MP for Thrissur, Kerala), Manoj Tiwari (BJP MP for North East Delhi) and Kamal Haasan (Rajya Sabha MP) also fall in the category of politicians who are equally active in their entertainment careers.

Other examples include Bengali actor Dev (Deepak Adhikari), Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan and cricketer Harbhajan Singh. While being active politicians, they are also active in their non-political career. Interestingly, Tamil actor Vijay left acting before getting involved in active politics.

Is moonlighting a crime in India? Moonlighting is not automatically a crime in India. However, employment contracts and workplace rules may restrict outside work.

Breaking these conditions can lead to dismissal rather than automatic criminal punishment. Specific laws also restrict double employment in certain workplaces, including factories and mines.

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MPs follow different rules because they are public representatives rather than company employees. Becoming an MP does not automatically require someone to leave their existing profession.

Private acting work is, therefore, not automatically prohibited. Restrictions on government offices of profit generally do not apply to private film assignments.

Social media reactions LinkedIn users posted mixed reactions to the post.

“Might be you are forgetting that politics is social service. They are MP/MLA for 5 years. Politics is not considered as job or profession,” wrote one user.

“What about the time spent on these activities while they are getting paid to do official duties? Do they have attendance systems? Oh, that’s for us working class. who will question these? Nobody,” posted another user.

One user commented, “An average man earning and trying to feed the family so hard that he has to do supplementary work is called COI and these guys are openly showing that what power means. This only a message to provoke young generations to stand in.”