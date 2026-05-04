‘Morally corrupt like TMC goons’: Social media reacts to Vir Das’ post ahead of West Bengal election results

Ahead of the West Bengal election results, comedian Vir Das posted a clarification about his identity. His Bengali-looking surname is the reason behind the post.

“So, Typically when anything happens in Bengal I get tagged by a bunch of facelesses (that’s a word) saying “Look what happened in your Bengal bro”. Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali. I’m half UP half Bihari. Good luck (sic),” Vir Das wrote.

Social media posted some hilarious reactions.

One of them wrote, “What a combo! Half UP, half Bihari.”

“Your grandfather is from Bengal. A Padma Shri awardee. So says Wikipedia. How much are you going to run away from your Bengal, bro?” asked another user.

“Publicity mili toh problem, nahi to problem,” wrote another user.

One user posted, “Okay then, I will ask, what's happening in UP and BIHAR?”

“I was today years old when I realised I had been incorrectly attributing your intelligence to Bengal,” quipped one user.

Some reactions were not light. A few users were quite serious about their allegations.

“But you are morally corrupt & woke just like most of TMC goons, so this is the reason for this confusion,” wrote one of them.

“Half UP+half Bihari should always be a nationalist, how come you are a leftist?” asked another user.

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West Bengal Election Results Meanwhile, the BJP appears set to topple the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. According to early trends, the saffron party is ahead in 145 seats while Banerjee’s TMC is leading in 112 seats.

The present picture aligns with most exit polls, which predicted that the BJP would win 160+ seats in Bengal.

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During the second phase of the West Bengal election, 91.66% polling was recorded. It was the highest-ever voter turnout since independence. The voter turnout was 93.19% in the first phase. The combined poll percentage stood at 92.47%.

"There is anti-incumbency, plus Hindus are consolidated in favour of the Lotus. This is a very good signal for us...There has also been a Muslim vote bifurcation, especially in Malda, Mushidabad and Uttar Dinajpur," LoP Suvendu Adhikari said.

Catch LIVE updates Early trends in West Bengal indicate that the BJP is set to gain a clear majority, surpassing the Mamata Banerjee government.