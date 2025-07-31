‘More likely to happen in Lagaan': Harsh Goenka takes swipe at Donald Trump over ‘Pakistan may sell oil to India’ remark

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has reacted to President Donald Trump's announcement on the US-Pakistan trade deal. He compared the idea of Pakistan selling oil to India to cricket and the popular Bollywood film Lagaan, while stating it to be possible in theory but unrealistic in practice.

In a post on the social media platform X, Goenka wrote, “Saying Pakistan will sell oil to India is like saying a tailender will hit a triple century in a T20 match. Technically possible. Realistically? More likely to happen in Lagaan than in real life.”

US-Pakistan trade deal Goenka's post comes after Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Pakistan on his official TruthSocial handle.

"We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves,” Trump wrote.

He highlighted a possibility of Pakistan expanding regional trade and noted, “Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!”

Netizens react Several social media users have reacted to Goenka's post, sharing their opinion on Trump's announcement.

One of the users wrote, “Fiction has limits, Sir... this one crossed genres.”

Another user stated, “Sure definitely looking forward to the same. Payment will be made in Cash in old ₹1000 bills that India has absolutely abolished.”

“Mind games at play!” noted one of the users.

‘No need to panic,’ says Goenka on 25% tariffs In another post on X, Goenka also responded to Trump's announcement on imposing 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, while assuring that there is no need to panic.

“25% tariff? Sounds steep. But no need to panic. India, in fact, remains better positioned than many peers, barring a few like Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia and South Korea,” he wrote.